PRAI Beauty founder Cathy Kangas debuts animal welfare nonprofit

Cathy Kangas, founder and CEO of the New Canaan-headquartered skincare company PRAI Beauty, has created the Cathy Kangas Foundation for Animals, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

According to Kangas, all of the new foundation’s administrative fees will be paid for by PRAI Beauty, with revenue going directly to animal rescue endeavors in North America. The foundation will focus on five areas: helping potential pet owners pay adoption fees at shelters, ending the slaughter of horses sent to Mexico and Canada for use as food, arranging for equine therapy to assist veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder, working with rescue teams to save animals from natural disasters, and working to relocate chimpanzees used in medical and laboratory research to sanctuaries.

“I started my foundation because so many people have inquired about how they can help make a difference in the lives of animals,” Kangas said. “I wanted to give my PRAI Beauty customers a way to join me in saving animals in need. We have always donated a percentage of sales from the PRAI Beauty skin care range to reputable animal welfare organizations and through my new foundation we will expand our efforts.”