Altus Capital Partners acquires spinal implant product provider

Altus Capital Partners Inc., a Wilton-based investment firm focused on the North American manufacturing sector, has acquired ChoiceSpine LP, a Knoxville, Tennessee-based provider of specialized spinal implants, instrumentation and biologics for the surgical treatment of complex spine disorders. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition is the third for Altus within a two-year span: the company completed its acquisition of MGC Diagnostics Corp., global medical technology company focused on cardiorespiratory health solutions, in December 2017 and it picked up Max Environmental Technologies Inc., an integrated environmental solutions company, in February 2017.

The ChoiceSpine product line includes minimally invasive, cervical, thoracolumbar, interbody, lateral, and biologics kits and implants designed to improve procedural efficiency and efficacy.

“We recognize the need in the medical technology space for proven spinal products that can enhance the quality of life for spinal patients,” said Altus co-founder and Senior Partner Gregory L. Greenberg. “ChoiceSpine, a global medical device corporation specializing in innovative solutions for both spinal fusion hardware and biologics, demonstrates a track record of proven innovation, strong sales growth, increased distribution and the necessity of their products in the marketplace.”