KeyBank Foundation, KeyBank’s nonprofit charitable foundation, has donated $5,000 to Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk in support of the award-winning museum’s Open Arms Accessibility Initiative, which provides thousands of children, caregivers and teachers each year the opportunity to enjoy the museum regardless of financial, language, cultural or special needs barriers.

Stepping Stones Museum for Children’s mission seeks to broaden and enrich the educational opportunities for children age 10 and under and enhance their understanding of the world by creating an environment that inspires lifelong learning. At the heart of that mission is the commitment to inclusion that is the essence of Open Arms. At the close of 2018, Stepping Stones hopes to have served 75,000 individuals through Open Arms at an operational cost of $750,000.

“Stepping Stones is very grateful to KeyBank Foundation for their generosity and proactive support of the museum’s mission-critical Open Arms Accessibility Initiative,” said William E. Jeffries III, director of strategic initiatives at Stepping Stones. “Put simply, many children and their families would not have access to our award-winning museum without Open Arms….”

“One of Key’s philanthropic focus areas is education, including quality community-based educational enrichment programs,” said Deb Clancy, KeyBank’s senior vice president and business banking relationship manager serving the Fairfield County market. “Stepping Stones enriches our community with excellent interactive learning programs and we are proud to help all children and families have access to them.”