Kellers honored at hospital gala

Two physicians with CareMount Medical were honored at Northern Westchester Hospital’s annual gala Nov. 3, which was held at 333 N. Bedford Road in Mount Kisco.

Adina and Jeffrey Keller were honored for their clinical excellence and leadership roles at the hospital. They’ve been taking care of patients in the community for more than two decades. Their sons Tylerand Justinwere among the well-wishers who attended the event.

Adina Keller is a board-certified OB/GYN with CareMount and associate chief of OB/GYN at NWH. Her practice includes minimally invasive robotic surgery and she has worked to educate the community about health, wellness and cancer prevention.

Jeffrey Keller is board certified in otolaryngology/head and neck surgery and is a pediatric otolaryngologist at CareMount Medical. He is currently the director of pediatric otolaryngology for the Mount Sinai Health System at CareMount Medical.