Interactive Map: Tracking the apartments popping up along the Yonkers riverfront

Take a walk along the Hudson River near Yonkers downtown and you’re sure to run into a construction site, or three. The city’s riverfront is booming with rising apartment towers as developers race to build millennial and empty nester-friendly units that take advantage of the water views and easy walk to the train station.
The Yonkers Industrial Development Agency said recent projects mark the largest concentration of residential development in the city’s history. To keep track of what’s going where, the Business Journal has compiled this map of major apartment projects near the Yonkers downtown waterfront that are either planned, in construction or recently opened. This doesn’t include apartment projects under development in other parts of the city, or nonresidential commercial projects.