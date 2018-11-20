RPM Raceway, Stamford’s all-electric indoor go-kart and entertainment operation, has signed a yearlong partnership with Bridgeport’s Webster Bank Arena.

The pact covers a sign package throughout the arena’s footprint, including a spot on the outdoor marquee, commercials on the Jumbotron during home games of ice hockey team the Bridgeport Sound Tigers, presence at kiosks on the concourse and coupons for discounted races available for patrons of all the arena’s events.

In addition, for the duration of the Sound Tigers’ season, RPM Raceway is branding the last five minutes of each home game as the “Drive to the Finish,” where one section in the arena will win discounted races at the Stamford location if the home team can score a goal before the final regulation buzzer sounds.