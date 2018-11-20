Danbury snack maker LesserEvil raising millions to expand operations

LesserEvil announced it has raised nearly $1.8 million against a possible $6 million round of funding to “significantly expand” its factory in Danbury’s Commerce Park.

The company, headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts, has received an unspecified investment from Toronto-based InvestEco Capital Corp., a private equity fund focused on health and sustainability investments.

According to LesserEvil, the expansion at 26 Commerce Drive will involve increasing production capacity of its organic popcorn, chips and other snacks, as well as launching additional product lines and growing its sales and marketing efforts.