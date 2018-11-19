Iona Prep opens Devlin Library and Center for Excellence

Iona Preparatory Lower School officially opened its Devlin Library & Center for Excellence with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 5 attended by educators, parents and supporters.

Brother Thomas R. Leto, president of the school, said,“We’ve been able to do something very special here, re-envisioning our space, making our program stronger and making our facilities even better for our boys. We have a lot of people to thank.”

The renovation included technology and design upgrades, as well as a new “makerspace” to enrich project-based learning. Makerspaces provide collaborative workspace for students to explore their interests, become innovators, and solve problems. Project-based learning is a teaching method in which students gain knowledge and skills while working on complex challenges. For example, seventh-graders are currently involved in advocating and fundraising for clean water in South Sudan.

Brother James Kevin Devlin, the school’s former headmaster, spoke about his family’s commitment to education. “This Center for Excellence is both a tribute to my mother and father, Ellen and Louis, my sister Ellen and our family…. (and) a testament to all the wonderful Iona Prep teachers and students who, for over 100 years, have and continue to strive for excellence in education and assisting others,” he said.