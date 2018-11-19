More than 350 guests attended the 90th Anniversary Gala benefiting Andrus, the Yonkers-based nonprofit, which provides programs ranging from a special education school to community-based mental health, child care, community support and advocacy services. The organization helps about 4,500 children and families each year.

The event took place at the New York Botanical Garden and raised nearly $500,000. Bryan Murphy, CEO of Andrus, said, “It was an extraordinary night of community, celebration, fundraising and relationship building.”

Levitt-Fuirst Insurance was honored for its consistent efforts supporting the nonprofit. Co-presidents Ken Fuirst and Jason Schiciano accepted on behalf of the company.

“Andrus is a life-changing organization for the families it serves,” said Schiciano.