Houlihan Lawrence announces $4.5M in northern Westchester sales

A series of commercial property sales announced by Houlihan Lawrence’s Commercial Group total more than $4.5 million in sales activity for the region.

The sales came in small commercial and industrial buildings in Chappaqua, Cortlandt Manor, Yorktown Heights and Peekskill.

In Chappaqua, the Cape Cod style 191-201 King St. buildings, three fully leased properties totaling 7,600 square feet, sold in two deals totaling $1.55 million. The buyer was described only as a New York City-based real estate investment company. Garry Klein, regional manager of the Houlihan Lawrnece Commercial group, was the listing agent, which Madelyn Ricciardi of Houlihan Lawrence’s Briarcliff Manor office was referral agent.

Klein also brokered a deal for a half-acre development site at 70 Roa Hook Road, a stretch of Route 9 in Cortlandt Manor. The property sold for $355,000 to an unnamed local developer, who has obtained approvals to build a car wash on the site. Klein said the buyer spent several years searching for a property zoned to allow a car wash.

Farther north in Yorktown Heights, a 17,500-square-foot industrial building at 2986 Navajo St. sold for $1.2 million. The two-level property is on a 1.7-acre site off Route 6 in the village. The building was bought by a New York City investor who plans to renovate the building to add to draw more tenants, Houlihan Lawrence said. Commercial Group’s Rich Aponte represented ownership while Harry D’Onfrio of Town and Country Realty represented the unnamed buyer.

In Peekskill, a 13,500-square-foot industrial building at 1223 Park St. recently sold for $1.45 million. The unnamed buyer plans to renovate the property within its current use. The Commercial Group represented both buyer and seller in the transaction.