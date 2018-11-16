Danbury’s Fosina Marketing Group acquired by Florida firm

Fosina Marketing Group Inc., a Danbury-based firm offering customized direct-to-consumer subscription marketing solutions for corporations and nonprofits, was acquired by Digital Media Solutions (DMS), an agency based in Clearwater, Florida.

The final terms of the acquisition were not made public. Fosina will be rebranded as the Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Marketing Team within DMS Digital Agency, reporting to division head Rachel Schulties. It will retain its offices at 51 Kenosia Ave. in Danbury.

“Becoming one with DMS allows our team to leapfrog the competition with more consumer traffic via the best paid and organic search experts, an incredible affiliate network and an industry leading marketing technology,” said Jim Fosina, founder of the Fosina Marketing Group. “We couldn’t be more excited for the future.”