Norwalk’s Aventri sole CT company on ‘Technology Fast 500’ list

Aventri, the cloud-based event management software company based in Norwalk, was not only the top Connecticut firm to be listed on Deloitte’s “Technology Fast 500” – it was the only one.

The company – which began life in 1998 as Global Executive Business Service, was relaunched as etouches in 2008 and was rebranded as Aventri in July of this year – placed 447th on the list, which ranks tech businesses by growth over a three-year period. Aventri posted 168 percent revenue growth from 2015 to 2018; last year, when it was still etouches, it posted 160 percent growth and placed 461st.

The top company on the Fast 500 was SwanLeap, which provides supply chain managers and companies with artificial intelligence-based software to improve logistics. It posted 77,260 percent revenue growth for the period. Last month, SwanLeap, based in Madison, Wisconsin, was named the fastest-growing private company in the country by Inc. magazine.

Placing second on this year’s Fast 500 was New York City-based Justworks, which produces back-office software; its revenue grew by 27,150 percent.