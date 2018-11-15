Former WWE exec named Fairfield First Selectman’s chief of staff

Nancy Carberry has been appointed the new chief of staff in Fairfield First Selectman Mike Tetreau’s office, replacing Tom Dubrosky, who retired in August.

Carberry was vice president of global insights and analytics at WWE in Stamford. There she led all functions of the research department, assisted in early commercial development of the subscription-based WWE Network, and worked with partners NBC, Mattel, and Walmart to create cross-functional value for WWE.

Prior to coming to Connecticut, Carberry worked at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles as vice president of global research and analytics. She has also served as director of market research at AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals in Pennsylvania.