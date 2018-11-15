NYMC launches new master’s in clinical laboratory sciences

New York Medical College will be offering a master of science in clinical laboratory sciences next July.

John T. Fallon, chairman of the Department of Pathology at NYMC said “The goal of the program is to educate a new generation of laboratory technologists and to help meet the increasing demand for qualified professionals in this exciting and rewarding field.”

“The program will allow students to qualify for the national certifying examination for clinical laboratory technologists after the first year, and to become licensed laboratory technologists in the State of New York and other venues,” Fallon said.

Laboratory scientists perform diagnostic tests that monitor treatments and uncover new disease states and continuously communicate with physicians to provide improved patient care and treatment outcomes.