Gov. Malloy releases $12.2M from Volkswagen settlement for clean-air projects

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced the allocation $12.2 million from the March 2017 Volkswagen Corp. emissions settlement to 10 clean-air projects in the state.

Two of the projects will benefit Fairfield County: Durham School Services in Stratford will receive $488,553 to replace 23 2005 diesel school buses with 2019 equivalent diesel school buses and the University of Connecticut will receive $1.3 million to replace two 2005 diesel shuttle buses with full electric shuttle buses at its campuses in Stamford and Storrs. The funds will be administered through the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, with additional allocations to be made at later date.

Connecticut was among 10 states receiving a settlement from the German auto manufacturer Volkswagen that resolves claims that the company violated environmental laws by equipping some of its diesel vehicles with devices designed to create fraudulent results on emissions standards tests. Connecticut is expected to receive about $55.7 million from the settlement, with a distribution over a 10-year period.

“Climate change is real and cannot be ignored,” said Malloy, adding that the settlement funds “will go a long way in helping to improve air quality and protect public health in Connecticut while also providing significant economic development opportunities.”