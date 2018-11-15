High-end travel bag, suitcase and accessories retailer Tumi has remodeled its store at The Westchester in White Plains. The cost of the renovation was not revealed.

This past summer the company began an international advertising campaign to coincide with the launch of its newest women’s collections, Georgica and Mezzanine, and the fall launches of its key collections, Voyageur and Mariella. The company tapped actress-producer Rosario Dawson to portray four different personas.

The White Plains store, which reopened on Oct. 18, is on Level 1 in the Neiman Marcus Wing. Tumi also has a store in Greenwich and a location at Woodbury Common Premium Outlets.

The company was founded in 1975 by Charlie Clifford after he retuned from working with the Peace Corps in Peru. The world’s largest luggage company, Samsonite, bought Tumi for $1.8 billion in 2016.

The New Jersey-based manufacturer of high-end suitcases, bag and other travel items, is sold online and in more than 75 countries. A tumi, by the way, is a Peruvian ceremonial knife used for animal sacrifices.