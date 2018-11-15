Sacred Heart University to offer graduate program in I/O psychology

Sacred Heart University announced that it will add a master’s program in industrial-organizational (I/O) psychology to its graduate studies lineup in the fall 2019 semester.

According to the school, the program will offer insight on workplaces across all industries that can increase efficiency and employee satisfaction using psychological principles. The program will prepare students with interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary knowledge and skills to prepare students for working in a multicultural and global society, the school said, and students will have opportunities to engage in evidence-based research studies. The program is designed to be completed in one year.

“Any type of organization that has employees can benefit, from a nonprofit to a for-profit business,” said Mary Ignagni, program director and assistant lecturer. “The psychologists are there to make the organization function better for its people. Industrial-organizational psychologists bring a lot to the table. We work with human resources to ensure processes are done fairly, and we use research and statistics to show how things should be done.”