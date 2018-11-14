Henkel debuts Nature Box vegan line of hair and body care products

Stamford-based Henkel has introduced Nature Box, a new brand of hair and body care products that are vegan.

According to the company, the Nature Box products are made with 100 percent cold pressed oil derived from coconuts, avocados, apricots, almonds and macadamia nuts. Henkel said it worked with international development organizations to obtain sustainably cultivated raw materials for the products. The cold pressing method does not involve chemicals or hot processes, the company said, and the extracted oils are neither refined nor processed.

The full product portfolio consists of 22 products including shampoo, conditioner and treatments for hair care and body wash, body lotion, body butter and liquid hand soap. Henkel also stated that the Nature Box products are free from sulfates, silicones, parabens and artificial colorants.

“Nature Box formulas with cold pressed oils help keep the skin from drying out, and are nourishing and refining, making skin and hair both healthy looking and soft,” said Xenia Barth, Henkel vice president of marketing. “Nature Box meets a host of beauty needs from the tips of your hair down to the pores of your skin, so you can ‘unbox’ the very best of you.”