Women’s Marketing Inc., a media and marketing agency founded in 1982, is rebranding as Stella Rising.

The agency, which has offices in Westport and New York City, also created a new logo featuring a circular mark comprised of two parts that create a whole. The agency said that its new logo symbolized its partnership with its clients.

“Our new name and branding reflect a commitment to building on that tradition while recognizing that, for the range of clients we serve, the resources we offer them through our acquisitions and our expanded internal talent must continue to evolve to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s consumer-first economy,” CEO Andrea Van Dam said.

Van Dam stated that having a woman’s name in the agency’s rebranding reflected how it understood “the personal needs and passions of smart, sophisticated women.”