JetBlue to add Westchester-Nantucket route next summer

JetBlue will expand its service at Westchester County Airport with routes to Nantucket next summer.

The carrier announced Tuesday that it will add service between Nantucket Memorial Airport and Westchester County Airport, as well as LaGuardia Airport.

Westchester flights launch June 13, 2019, and will operate Thursdays through Mondays. A flight will leave the county for the hour-long flight to Nantucket at 8:30 a.m., with a scheduled return flight at 10:05 a.m.

LaGuardia flights will start on June 15, 2019 and operate on weekends.

The new flights went on sale Nov. 13.

The routes will add to JetBlue’s service from the Westchester airport, which currently focuses on Florida flights to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach airports.

But JetBlue is not the first carrier to offer Westchester to Nantucket. Both Cape Air and Tradewind Aviation run the route as well.