Datto report details spike in ransomware attacks

Ransomware attacks against business computer networks are on the rise, and much of the existing software to prevent these attacks are inefficient, according to the third annual Global State of the Channel Ransomware Report published by Norwalk-headquartered Datto.

More than 55 percent of the 2,400 managed service providers (MSPs) polled by Datto for its report stated their clients experienced ransomware attacks in the first six months of 2018, with 35 percent of clients being attacked multiple times in a single day. Preventive measures were not always effective: 85 percent of MSPs said ransomware victims had antivirus software installed, while 65 percent had email/spam filters installed and 29 percent had pop-up blockers.

However, 90 percent of MSPs polled by Datto said their fully recovered from a ransomware attack within 24 hours.

“It’s time to think differently–businesses large and small, should plan for a ransomware attack. That way they are equipped to respond when it happens,” said Ryan Weeks, chief information security officer at Datto. “There are immediate steps that companies can and shoud take to increase IT resilience and prevent against future attacks. Integral to those steps include end-user training, endpoint protection, and an intelligent backup.”