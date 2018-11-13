Waveny LifeCare Network, a New Canaan-based nonprofit eldercare organization, has named Russell R. Barksdale Jr. as its new president and CEO.

Barksdale began his health care career in 1985 as the head of St. Clare’s Hospital’s business development and strategic planning division in New Jersey.

Before joining Waveny, he was CEO at Summit Holdings and served as president and CEO of Friendship Foundation, a Virginia retirement community.

Barksdale will replace William C. Piper, who served as Waveny’s chief executive since 2012 and announced in May that he would be stepping down.