Home Fairfield New chief executive at Waveny LifeCare Network

New chief executive at Waveny LifeCare Network

By
Phil Hall
-
SHARE

Waveny LifeCare Network, a New Canaan-based nonprofit eldercare organization, has named Russell R. Barksdale Jr. as its new president and CEO.

Waveny
Barksdale

Barksdale began his health care career in 1985 as the head of St. Clare’s Hospital’s business development and strategic planning division in New Jersey.
Before joining Waveny, he was CEO at Summit Holdings and served as president and CEO of Friendship Foundation, a Virginia retirement community.

Barksdale will replace William C. Piper, who served as Waveny’s chief executive since 2012 and announced in May that he would be stepping down.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here