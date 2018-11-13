Three Fairfield County-based executives elected to CBIA board

The Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA), the state’s largest business organization, has elected 14 new members to its board of directors – three of them from Fairfield County.

The diverse group represents a cross-section of Connecticut’s business community including a range of industry sectors, sizes and geographical locations. The incoming directors begin serving their four-year terms Dec. 1.

“Our directors have a critical role in setting the organization’s strategic direction,” CBIA President and CEO Joe Brennan said. “These individuals are among the state’s top business leaders and their experience will help us develop our policy agenda.”

Newly-elected county-based members are Richard J. Iovanne, market manager, senior vice president, People’s United Bank in Bridgeport; David J. Lewis, president and CEO, OperationsInc in Norwalk; and Reed M. Salvatore, CEO, Accurate Lock & Hardware Co. in Stamford.

Also elected:

Drew Andrews, managing partner & CEO, Whittlesey, Hartford

Eric B. Galvin, president, ConnectiCare, Farmington

Josh Geballe, president, Thimble Islands Ventures, Guilford

William S. Harmon, president, Retirement Corporate Markets, Voya Financial, Hartford

Paul M. Kelley, vice president and general manager EPG, Alinabal Holdings Corp., Milford

Marietta S. Lee, vice president and corporate secretary, The Lee Co., Westbrook

Christopher J. Luise, co-CEO, Adnet Technologies, Farmington

Scott A. Mayo, senior vice president, BGI and president, Barnes Industrial, Barnes Group, Inc., Bristol

Moy N. Ogilvie, managing partner, McCarter and English, Hartford

Wendy E. Sherry, president, Cigna Connecticut & Payer Solutions, Cigna Healthcare, Bloomfield

John R. Strahley, managing director, Ironwood Capital, Avon

The board will elect a new chair Dec. 6 to succeed Mary Kay Fenton, executive vice president and CFO at Achillion Pharmaceuticals. Fenton will remain on the board as the immediate past chair.