Mercy College uses $25K TD Bank grant to open veterans center

Ryan Deffenbaugh
Mercy College has opened a center dedicated to supporting its military veteran students, utilzing a $25,000 grant from TD Bank.

Known as the TD Bank Veterans Center, the space will serve the roughly 300 veterans who attend Mercy College, about half of which attend classes at the Dobbs Ferry campus.

Mercy College opening ceremony for veterans center. From left: Bob McLoughlin, mayor of Dobbs Ferry; Florence Landi-Egiziaco, alumnus and donor to TD Bank Veterans Center; Stephen Moroney, senior VP at TD Bank; Jennifer Bonhomme; VP Commercial Banking at TD Bank; Mercy College President Tim Hall; Ronald Melendez, president of veterans of Mercy Student Club; Viviana DeCohen, veterans PACT Counselor at Mercy College; Ron Tocci, director of veterans services Agency, Westchester County and Anthony Esernio, regional VP at TD Bank.

The center, the school said in its announcement, will provide veterans on campus a space for peer-to-peer mentoring, study groups, programming and solitude for study. The center includes computers, a printer, study tables and bookshelves, as well as recliners and a small kitchen with a refrigerator and coffee maker.

Mercy College President Tim Hall said the veterans center will further facilitate the soldiers’ transition to students and into successful careers.

TD Bank and the college first announced the financial institution’s grant in May. Mercy is a designated “Yellow Ribbon” institution by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and provides courses designed for armed forces members and military veterans.

Mercy College has campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Yorktown Heights, the Bronx and Manhattan.

