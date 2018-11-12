Mercy College uses $25K TD Bank grant to open veterans center

Mercy College has opened a center dedicated to supporting its military veteran students, utilzing a $25,000 grant from TD Bank.

Known as the TD Bank Veterans Center, the space will serve the roughly 300 veterans who attend Mercy College, about half of which attend classes at the Dobbs Ferry campus.

The center, the school said in its announcement, will provide veterans on campus a space for peer-to-peer mentoring, study groups, programming and solitude for study. The center includes computers, a printer, study tables and bookshelves, as well as recliners and a small kitchen with a refrigerator and coffee maker.

Mercy College President Tim Hall said the veterans center will further facilitate the soldiers’ transition to students and into successful careers.

TD Bank and the college first announced the financial institution’s grant in May. Mercy is a designated “Yellow Ribbon” institution by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and provides courses designed for armed forces members and military veterans.

Mercy College has campuses in Dobbs Ferry, Yorktown Heights, the Bronx and Manhattan.