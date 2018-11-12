Linda McMahon reportedly touted as next Commerce Secretary

Linda McMahon, the highest-ranking Connecticut resident in the Trump Administration, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, according to a CNBC report that sourced its information from “three people familiar with the matter who are close to the president.”

McMahon, the co-founder and former CEO of Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment, is the head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, a cabinet-level position. CNBC claims that she “has told some of the president’s closest advisers that she’s likely to take the job if she’s offered it.” Ray Washburne, whom Trump appointed as president and CEO of Overseas Private Investment Corp., also is reportedly being considered as a Ross replacement.

A potential shake-up at the top of the Commerce Department would be a surprise, as Trump has not publicly called Ross’ performance into question in the manner that he belittled and berated former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, nor has Ross’ job performance created scandals similar to the problems that sank former Environmental Protection Administration chief Scott Pruitt or former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. An unnamed “senior administration official” was cited by CNBC as insisting Ross has delivered on behalf of the Trump agenda. “He’s posted significant wins for the president’s trade agenda and that shows,” the official stated.