New Poughkeepsie downtown apartments seek artists for affordable units

A new loft-style apartment development in Poughkeepsie is seeking artists for its income-restriced units.

The Queen City Lofts – a 69-unit apartment building from Baldwin Place-based Kearney Realty & Development Group – expects to open to tenants early next year. In the meantime, the building at 178 Main St. in downtown Poughkeepsie is open for applicants to the 50 affordably priced units set aside for artists.

Painters, poets, graphic artists and chefs all qualify, according to the developer’s announcement. Rents for eligible artists range from $716 per month for a one-bedroom to $1047 for a two-bedroom. A breakdown of rents and income requirements is available at the website QueenCityLoftsNY.com.

The 19 lofts for nonartists will be offered at rents ranging from $1,099 per month for a one-bedroom and $1,395 per month for a two-bedroom apartment.

The apartments are part of an effort to attract artists to Poughkeepsie to help revitalize the city’s downtown.

“By creating an epicenter of artistic and cultural activity on lower Main Street, we believe Queen City Lofts will directly contribute to the revitalization of downtown Poughkeepsie,” Ken Kearney, CEO of Kearney Realty & Development Group.

The company started construction on the four-story structure at the corner of Main and South Bridge Street in 2017.

The building is expected to include a restaurant at the street level, which could include rooftop tavern as well. With views of the Mid-Hudson Bridge and Walkway Over The Hudson, Kearney said the rooftop tavern could be “one of the coolest spots in Poughkeepsie.”