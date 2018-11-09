Stratford’s RACE Coastal Engineering joins CT Maritime Coalition

RACE Coastal Engineering, a waterfront structural, geotechnical and regulatory consultation and design firm in Stratford, has joined the state’s maritime industry advocate Connecticut Maritime Coalition. Representing commercial organizations, CMC develops strategies to strengthen the maritime economy.

The CMC comprises 23 member businesses that share market knowledge and expertise and work together with government, businesses and private organizations to solve issues and grow the state’s economy.

The maritime industry in Connecticut employs more than 12,000 and generates revenues in excess of $2.6 billion annually.

“We’re excited to be part of the revitalization of Connecticut’s waterfront cities and towns for our citizens and visitors, as well as for our transportation needs,” said RACE Coastal President Devin Santa. “I-95 continues to get more congested – our deep-water ports can alleviate our highways and create jobs. This is important to not only Connecticut but the entire Northeast.”