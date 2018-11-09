Empire City Casino to host veterans with free buffet lunch

Empire City Casino at Yonkers Raceway continues its tradition of a free Brave Buffet Lunch on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, for members of the U.S. armed services as well as veterans of past wars.

The menu includes a variety of salads, antipasto and hot foods such as chicken cordon bleu, roast pork loin and more. Empire City Casino said in a statement that it expects to host more than 300 veterans and their guests. Veterans can also receive a free gift simply by visiting any promotions booth on the casino floor.

The annual lunch and giveaway is part of Empire City Casino’s new Veterans Tier of the popular Empire Club, which launched late last year and currently has more than 2,500 members. Benefits of a Veterans membership includes a generous discount on food with each visit, free valet parking and access to exclusive Veterans events and promotions. All Empire City Casino Veterans Club Members are eligible to attend with a guest and nonmembers can easily sign up the day-of.