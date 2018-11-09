Greenwich-based AQR Capital Management LLC has announced its affiliate AQR International Ltd., is now offering investment services in Japan.

AQR completed its registration to do business in Japan and is now regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. AQR has appointed Matei Mihalca, who leads the firm’s Asia business development efforts, as its representative in Japan and the head of the Tokyo office.

“Japan is a large and sophisticated market that is undergoing a rapid transformation,” said Gregor Andrade, principal and head of international business development at AQR. “We believe AQR’s systematic investment strategies will serve Japanese investors’ needs by providing valuable diversification benefits and exposure to fundamental sources of long-term returns.”