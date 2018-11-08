Renee Zurlo named HGAR’s Realtor of the Year

Renee Zurlo of BHG Rand Realty in Central Valley has been named Realtor of the Year for 2018 by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR). She received the award at

HGAR’s 102nd annual meeting held Oct. 29 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Tarrytown. Zurlo has served as president of the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Services for the past three years

William Jansz, senior officer, bank administration for Trustco Bank, was named the HGAR Affiliate Member of the Year for 2018.

Spirit Awards went to Crystal Hawkins Syska of Keller Williams New York Realty in White Plains and Emi Cacace of the Portico Realty Group in Scarsdale and Manhattan.

Ray Hollingsworth Falu of Hollingsworth Real Estate in White Plains and Irene Guanill of Meet the Sellers in the Bronx received Extra Mile Awards.

The President’s award went to Gail Fattizzi of Westchester Real Estate Inc. in Somers.

The Albert P. Schatz Legislative Advocacy Award went to Leah Caro of Park Sterling Realty in Bronxville.

Christopher Greco of Richard Greco Real Estate in the Bronx received the Stephanie Crispinelli Humanitarian Award for founding Christopher’s Voice, a nonprofit that helps families of autistic children

Richard Herska of BHG Rand Realty in Nyack was honored with the Up & Coming Award.

An award created this year in memory of Ed Sumber, HGAR’s legal counsel who passed away in June, was given to John Dolgetta, Sumber’s partner who now serves as HGAR’s outside counsel.