Northeast Volleyball Club opens trio of courts in Wilton

By
Kevin Zimmerman
-
Northeast Volleyball Club has opened three year-round indoor volleyball courts at the Four Seasons Racquet Club in Wilton. Clinics, skills training, and club volleyball will be offered for elementary through high school students.

volleyball
Cat and Garrett Minyard

Northeast Volleyball Club co-owners and directors, the husband-and-wife team of Garrett Minyard and Cat Dailey Minyard, said the result will be the only dedicated volleyball facility in Fairfield County.

“Because many public middle schools in Fairfield County don’t have volleyball teams, girls and boys often don’t start playing the sport until high school and are then disadvantaged when trying to compete at a higher level or seek college recruitment opportunities,” Garrett Minyard said. “Our goal is to grow the sport of volleyball in the Northeast region by training young athletes year-round in a positive and growth-oriented environment.”

