Walkway Over the Hudson names marketing/communications director

Geoff Brault has joined the Walkway Over the Hudson organization as director of marketing and communications.

Previously, Brault managed digital marketing and social media for the WMCHealth Network. Earlier, he was director of communications for the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

In his new position, Brault will be responsible for the Walkway Over the Hudson’s digital presence, including its website and social media channels, as well as sponsorship, media relations and event support.

“His expertise, deep ties to the community and passion for the Hudson Valley will help take our marketing and communications efforts to the next level,” said Elizabeth Waldstein-Hart, Walkway’s executive director.

A graduate of Marist College, Brault currently serves as the co-chair of the Hudson Valley Young Professionals and is on Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro’s Economic Development Advisory Council. He is a member of the Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Marketing Committee and Pattern for Progress Young Professionals Summit Committee.

A native of Philadelphia, Brault currently resides in the city of Poughkeepsie. He can be reached at gbrault@walkway.org or 845-454-9649.