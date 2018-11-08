Fairfield’s J. Albert Johnson Jewelers closes after 103 years

J. Albert Johnson Jewelers, a staple of the Fairfield business community since 1915, has announced that it is going out of business.

In a posting on the store’s Facebook page, owners David and Judy Kiselstein stated they decided to retire and close the business. “Thank you for your friendship, it’s been an honor to serve you!” the Kiselsteins wrote.

Located at 1957 Black Rock Turnpike, David Kiselstein’s father bought J. Albert Johnson Jewelers from its eponymous owner in 1953. David and Judy Kiselstein acquired the business in 1980. The store is now running inventory liquidation sales, with prices slashed to up to 70 percent off.