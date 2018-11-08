William Tong wins close race for state attorney general

In one of the closest races to become Connecticut attorney general in years, Democrat William Tong has emerged victorious over Republican Sue Hatfield by a 51.6 to 47.3 majority.

“I’m ready to protect and defend Connecticut families and to be your fireball and I could not be more grateful for your confidence and support,” Tong said during his victory speech.

Tong will replace fellow Democrat George Jepsen, who announced a year ago that he would not seek a third term. Tong is the first Asian-American constitutional officer in the history of the state and only the second elected Asian-American attorney general in the history of the U.S.; the first was Kamala Harris, who served as California’s attorney general for six years before being elected that state’s junior senator in 2016.

The 45-year-old Tong was born in Hartford and lives in North Stamford. He had served as state representative for the 147th district, which includes parts of Stamford and North Canaan, since 2007. Matt Blumenthal, son of U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, won that post on Tuesday by a 58.9 to 41.1 majority over Republican Anzelmo Graziosi.

“We worked hard, and made many friends along the way,” Hatfield wrote in a Facebook post, “but we fell just short. It was an amazing effort, and we should be proud of the enthusiasm we generated and the broad support of people across the political spectrum that rallied to our cause.”

Connecticut has not elected a Republican attorney general since 1959, when John Bracken’s term ended.

During a news conference yesterday, Tong identified consumer protection, investigations into the opioid crisis, prescription drug price-fixing, and the crumbling foundations situation as among his priorities.