Westfair Communications announces Milli Awards winners

Westfair Communications, the publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine, has announced the winners of its annual Milli Awards, who will be feted Nov. 13 at an evening cocktail reception and ceremony at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

This year’s millennial winners are:

• Mark Anthony Abile, Greenwich Hospital

• Ariella Arias, Gregory Sahagian & Son Awning Company

• Grace Battaglia, Open Door Family Medical Center

• Arnold Escandon, Tompkins Mahopac Bank

• Daniel Guiney, ZRM Brokerage

• Vanessa Guzman, Montefiore Health System

• Lauren Kemp, Morgan Stanley

• Angie Kim, Purchase College, State University of New York

• Marc Koch, J.P. Morgan Securities

• Emily Larkin, The Community Fund of Darien

• Yesher Larsen, Aquarion Water Company

• Marla Lewis, Deloitte & Touche

• Paul Lippolis, Lippolis Electric

• Kelsie Mania, Westfair Communications

• Mitchell Mirtil, Westchester Medical Center

• Amanda Paktinat, American Red Cross of Metro New York North

• Lindsay Rinehart, Brody and Associates

• Megan Sullivan, The Local Moms Network

• Britt Tavello Melitsanopoulos, Stew Leonard’s

• Chris Walters, J.P. Morgan Securities

The sponsors of the event are Aquarion, Blue, Buzz Creators, Deloitte, Greater Hudson Valley Bank, Greenwich Hospital, JP Morgan Securities, Mahopac Bank, McIntyre, Oasis Day Spa, Neiman Marcus, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, UConn and Val’s Putnam Wines and Liquors.

To attend the event, contact Event Manager Tracey Vitale at tvitale@westfairinc.com.