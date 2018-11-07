Home Events Westfair Communications announces Milli Awards winners

Westfair Communications, the publisher of the Westchester County Business Journal, Fairfield County Business Journal and WAG magazine, has announced the winners of its annual Milli Awards, who will be feted Nov. 13 at an evening cocktail reception and ceremony at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

This year’s millennial winners are:

Mark Anthony Abile, Greenwich Hospital
Ariella Arias, Gregory Sahagian & Son Awning Company
Grace Battaglia, Open Door Family Medical Center
• Arnold Escandon, Tompkins Mahopac Bank
Daniel Guiney, ZRM Brokerage
Vanessa Guzman, Montefiore Health System
Lauren Kemp, Morgan Stanley
Angie Kim, Purchase College, State University of New York
Marc Koch, J.P. Morgan Securities
Emily Larkin, The Community Fund of Darien
• Yesher Larsen, Aquarion Water Company
Marla Lewis, Deloitte & Touche
Paul Lippolis, Lippolis Electric
Kelsie Mania, Westfair Communications
Mitchell Mirtil, Westchester Medical Center
Amanda Paktinat, American Red Cross of Metro New York North
Lindsay Rinehart, Brody and Associates
Megan Sullivan, The Local Moms Network
Britt Tavello Melitsanopoulos, Stew Leonard’s
Chris Walters, J.P. Morgan Securities

The sponsors of the event are Aquarion, Blue, Buzz Creators, Deloitte, Greater Hudson Valley Bank, Greenwich Hospital, JP Morgan Securities, Mahopac Bank, McIntyre, Oasis Day Spa, Neiman Marcus, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, UConn and Val’s Putnam Wines and Liquors.

To attend the event, contact Event Manager Tracey Vitale at tvitale@westfairinc.com.

