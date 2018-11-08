Charter Communications paid greatest negative tax rate within S&P 100

Stamford-based Charter Communications Inc. leads the S&P 100 with the greatest negative tax rate, recording a significant -883.9 percent, according to new data analysis from WalletHub.

U.S.-based companies are required to pay income taxes to the countries in which profits were earned, as well as on taxes on U.S.-earned profits. Using the 2017 federal, state and international tax rates paid by the S&P 100 companies for its study, WalletHub determined that the overall tax rate paid by S&P 100 companies is approximately 39 percent.

More than 10 S&P 100 companies carry a negative overall tax rate, which can be achieved either by retroactively claiming excess tax deductions or credits in a given year or not claiming tax benefits claimed one year until a later year.

Charter Communications’ negative tax rate outpaced the second lowest negative tax rate paid by Kraft Heinz. Co. was -98.7 percent. Other S&P 100 companies with negative tax rates included AT&T Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Comcast Corp.

At the other end of the spectrum, American International Group Inc. had the highest tax rate at 513.4 percent. WalletHub added that the average S&P 100 company paid a 77 percent higher tax rate than the top 1 percent of consumers.