Charlie Allieri named CEO at Imperium

Imperium, a Westport-headquartered provider of data quality and anti-fraud solutions for the market research and e-commerce industries, has named Charlie Allieri as its new CEO.

Allieri was previously president of his consulting firm GTM Acceleration. Earlier in his career, he served as chief data officer and managing director at Aberdeen Group, chief sales and marketing officer at Kemvi, and CEO at iLantern.

Allieri succeeds Marshall Harrison, who founded Imperium in 1990 and will move on to become chairman of the board of directors.