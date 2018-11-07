Praxair signs new supply agreement with Samsung

Praxair Inc. has signed a long-term agreement to build a plant that will supply ultra-high purity nitrogen to Samsung’s semiconductor facility in Hwaseong, South Korea.

This will be the fifth plant that Danbury-based Praxair will build at the Samsung site. The company is also planning to install multiple purifiers and a new pipeline system to support the project. The plant is expected to become operational in late 2019. This is the third agreement between Praxair and Samsung announced this year, following deals to supply high-purity nitrogen to Samsung Electronics’ semiconductor plant in Pyeongtaek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics’ facility in Busan.

This is also the second Asian-based agreement for Praxair within the week. On Nov. 2, the company signed an agreement to build and operate three air-separation units that will supply up to 7,500 tons per day of oxygen and 5,000 tons per day of nitrogen at Shanghai Huayi’s new chemical material facility in Qinzhou, China.