MTA seeks retailers for Bronxville, Rye train stations

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking to fill empty storefronts at its Bronxville and Rye train stations.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority recently published separate requests for proposals to lease retail space at both stations. The MTA hired Cushman & Wakefield to help market the properties.

Cushman’s announcement noted that both communities rank often among the most affluent in the United States.

Carl Wunderlich, director of brokerage services at Cushman & Wakefield, said each property is “perfect for a café or amenity use. It’s about convenience and comfort, improving customer amenities and making each venue more appealing for commuters and residents alike who would welcome an upgrade to the current facilities.”

The space in the Bronxville station is about 2,800 square feet, according to Cushman & Wakefield, and is in a train station that serves about 3,300 riders daily during weekdays.

The Bronxville space could also work for a smaller office-type use for a company looking for a high visibility location, Wunderlich said, but retail is likely use for each space.

The Rye train space is about 2,000 square feet. The train station there serves an estimated 2,240 riders daily during the week.

Retail operations for both spaces have come and went through the years, but Wunderlich said the MTA’s goal now is to “reactivate” the space with a tenant that could provide a service for commuters and the town. The Bronxville train station, built in 1916, was recently renovated, he said.

The ticket office for both stations would remain in the building as well, the announcement from the MTA and Cushman & Wakefield noted.

The MTA will ultimately review proposals and choose a tenant for the building. The deadline for proposals at Bronxville is 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 and for Rye by 5 p.m. on Nov. 30.