Suzanne Brennan named exec director at Ridgefield’s Lounsbury House

Lounsbury House, a Ridgefield-based nonprofit community center, has named Suzanne Brennan as its new executive director. She will succeed Belinda Lasky, who will step down on Nov. 9.

Brennan was previously community development director and assistant manager at Addessi Jewelers, a Ridgefield-based retailer. She also served as director of development and community relations at the Ridgefield Playhouse and co-chairman of the Ridgefield Prevention Council.

Lounsbury House was the residence of Phineas Chapman Lounsbury, who served as Connecticut’s governor from 1874 to 1876. The mansion was built in 1896 and is listed the National Registry of Historic Places. It now hosts between 20 and 30 community events and numerous private functions annually.