Former Fairfield PD chief joins SHU as public safety exec director

Gary MacNamara, who served as police chief of Fairfield from 2009 until his retirement last month, has joined Sacred Heart University as executive director for public safety and government affairs.

MacNamara began his police career as a patrol officer in Fairfield in 1988. In 2002, he received national attention for his work as lead negotiator to free 27 students and a professor being held hostage at Fairfield University by a man claiming to possess an explosive device.

In his new role, he will oversee the safety and security of the university’s campus and as a liaison between the school and city and state officials. MacNamara is no stranger to academia. Since 2010, he held adjunct professor positions at Post University in Middlebury and the University of New Haven.