Stamford Marriott site sold for $31.6 million

HD Realty Associates LLC has sold the Stamford Marriott hotel’s site at 243 Tresser Blvd. to Manhattan-based Stamford Hotel Propco LLC for $31.6 million.

The distressed property, which has faced foreclosure in the past, has an outstanding mortgage of about $60 million, about $15 million more than its 2017 appraisal. The building, constructed in 1975, consists of 416,857 square feet, including about 26,000 square feet of meeting space and approximately 500 hotel rooms.

What Stamford Hotel Propco plans to do with the property remains uncertain, although it has filed for a commercial deed of $67.5 million.