Stone Point Capital acquires IT staffing firm Eliassen Group

Stone Point Capital LLC, a Greenwich-based private equity firm, has acquired Eliassen Group LLC, a strategic consulting and talent solutions firm focused on IT staffing. Terms of the acquisition were not made public.

Headquartered in Reading, Massachusetts, Eliassen Group was founded in 1989 and operates 18 offices across the country. In September 2017, it merged with Principle Consulting Group, an Atlanta-based IT staffing company. Eliassen Group comes to Stone Point Capital as a former portfolio company of Riverside Partners.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Eliassen team,” said Jarryd Levine, principal of Stone Point Capital. “We believe Eliassen has built a differentiated business within the IT staffing and consulting sector that is positioned for continued growth and long-term success.”