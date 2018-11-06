Sikorsky snags $717M contract on H-53E helicopters

The U.S. Department of Defense has awarded Sikorsky a $717 million contract to provide supply and logistics support to the entire fleet of in-service CH-53E Super Stallions and MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopters used by the U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy.

The performance-based logistics contract covers four years and includes repairs, overhauls, spares, obsolescence mitigation and asset management services on the H-53 heavy-lift helicopters. The Stratford-based Sikorsky stated that the contract performance is based on material availability metrics, with additional incentives for demand reductions, maintainability enhancements and aircraft readiness contributions including main and tail rotor blades, main gearbox, main rotor head, flight control components, refueling probe and cargo system components.

“We expect the expanded performance-based logistics to measurably improve material availability and reduce support cost while increasing overall aircraft readiness,” said Pierre Garant, Sikorsky senior program manager for the Marine Corps in-service programs. “Our support infrastructure and past performance-based logistics successes will result in Sikorsky continuing to reliably provide mission support critical to the warfighter.”