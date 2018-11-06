New Canaan’s Gridiron Capital invests in Phoenix’s Royal Paper

Gridiron Capital LLC has announced an unspecified investment in Royal Paper, a private label consumer packaged goods company providing a broad range of tissue products to blue chip customers both in the “at home” and the “away from home” markets.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Royal Paper’s products include bath tissue, paper towels, napkins and facial tissue composed of both premium virgin pulp-based products and environmentally friendly recycled tissue products.

As part of the new partnership, Royal Paper and New Canaan-based Gridiron announced Kevin Otero as Royal Paper’s new CEO. Otero has held multiple roles at Procter & Gamble, including most recently vice president of global operations. Additionally, Sunil Kanuga has been named chief operating officer and Samir Kanuga has been promoted to chief financial officer.

Royal Paper co-founders Bob Sarraf and Sep Dardashti will serve as members of the board of directors; the latter will continue to lead, support, and mentor the company’s sales organization.

“We are impressed with Royal Paper’s dedication to consistent quality, reliability and its ability to meet its customers’ needs in a flexible manner,” said Gridiron Managing Director Will Hausberg, “and we look forward to working with the owners and existing management team to build upon its success and further enhance the company’s customer relationships over time.”