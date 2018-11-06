Norwalk-based general contractor Joseph Grasso Jr. of Grasso Cos. has bought a 6-acre parcel of land at 485 Pepper St. in Monroe for $600,000.

The property will be used as a building material separation site. Zoned for industrial use, the site went through a series of town meetings for approval for its intended use.

Bruce Wettenstein, partner at Vidal/Wettenstein, was the listing broker and represented Grasso. Counsel for the buyer was Hinckley Allen Law Firm of Hartford, while counsel for the seller was Allingham & Readyoff LLC of New Milford.