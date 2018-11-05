Stamford’s Q88 forms partnership with Tarrytown’s iMarine Software

Q88, a Stamford-based provider of SaaS solutions to the maritime industry, has made an unspecified “substantial investment” in Tarrytown’s iMarine Software, with the result of the companies joining forces to promote existing offerings and to explore new product and service opportunities in the maritime tech sector.

iMarine hosts the Seaproc e-procurement platform, which offers a full source-to-receive cloud-based procurement service. It can be used independently or via connectivity to most major fleet management systems.

“Existing solutions have not been adapting to current market needs and technology trends, and SeaProc is positioned to be the preferred solution for the industry,” iMarine President and CEO Issa Odeh said.

The partnership seeks to leverage a combined staff of 60 experienced professionals with offices in key maritime locations including Stamford, London, Hamburg, Istanbul, Athens, Singapore and Manila.