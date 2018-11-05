Last-minute deal saves Westport’s Black Duck Cafe

The mini-saga of the fate Westport’s Black Duck Cafe concluded on a happy note.

Last Monday, the 40-year staple of the Westport dining scene announced that it would be shutting down. This was followed by a member of the eatery’s management team deciding to start a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to keep the financially troubled establishment alive. But the effort was abruptly canceled less than 48 hours after it began.

However, a happy ending was announced on the Black Duck Cafe’s Facebook page. “We are beyond pleased to announce that after many days of discussions with our creditors, landlord and investors, the Duck has been able to secure a financial package which will allow us to continue operations (hopefully for the next 40 years!!),” the statement read. “The outpouring of support from our loyal patrons over the past few days has been deeply moving and gratifying and we sincerely thank you. Like Phoenix, the Duck has risen from the ashes!”

No specific details were provided regarding the “financial package” that will keep the café running. However, the management showed its appreciation to its patrons with all-day happy hours pricing on Nov. 4, the day the Black Duck Café was scheduled to close.