ShopRite preps Sunday grand opening for store at Cortlandt Crossing

A new 65,000-square-foot ShopRite will open Sunday in Cortlandt Crossing Shopping Center, the newest retail center in the town from Acadia Realty Trust.

ShopRite officials opened the store for a media tour Friday as employees scurried to finish stocking fruit displays and tidy up aisles for the premiere.

The store represents an expansion in the town for the grocer, which has a smaller store down Route 6 that will close Saturday. ShopRite will cut the ribbon on the new store at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Jon Paul Lake, store director for the new grocery store, said the company had simply outgrown its former location and wanted to offer customers more choices. The larger space provides wider aisles, a larger customer pickup and delivery center and expansions of the bakery, dairy, meats and fruit and produce departments. The store will have a smoothie bar for customers.

ShopRite is the anchor tenant for Cortlandt Crossing, an estimated $65 million 130,000-square-foot commercial retail center along the north side of the Route 6 corridor. Acadia started construction in October 2016.

Once completed, Cortlandt Crossing will include a 104,000-square-foot main building and three standalone buildings with about 400 parking spaces.

Acadia also owns and operates Cortlandt Town Center, a shopping center across the street that is home to Walmart, Marshalls, PetSmart, Barnes & Noble and Best Buy among other tenants.

The ShopRite opening comes just two weeks after Cortlandt Crossing had its first grand opening. Homesense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores operated by TJX Companies, opened in October a 25,000-square-foot store opposite ShopRite as part of a planned expansion into the U.S.

The Business Journal previously reported that a Verizon location will open at a freestanding building at the shopping center as well, though that building is still under construction.