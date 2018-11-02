Siemens Healthcare finalizing closure of Brookfield facility

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics is laying off the last 18 employees at its 101 Silvermine Road location in Brookfield, finalizing the closure of that facility. The layoffs are anticipated to be completed by year’s end.

The move is the culmination of parent company Siemens Health’s 2013 announcement that it would close the Brookfield location and transition operations to Flanders, New Jersey. The company said that employees affected by the plans have been offered the opportunity to relocate to other company locations, or have been offered severance and outplacement benefits in accordance with current company policies.

All told, 256 positions were eliminated in Brookfield.